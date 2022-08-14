Drishyam 3: Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Reveal A Massive Update On Chingam 1?

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are reportedly all set to make a major announcement. If the reports are to be believed, the superstar and hitmaker might officially launch the third and final installment of the Drishyam franchise, which has been titled Drishyam 3. The massive update is expected to be out on August 17, Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1.

The grapevine suggests that Jeethu Joseph recently narrated the story idea of Drishyam 3 to Mohanlal, and the superstar is highly impressed. The final installment of the franchise is expected to be titled Drishyam 3: The Conclusion. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports so far.

Earlier in an interview, director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that he already has an idea for the climax of Drishyam 3. But the filmmaker stated that he is yet to develop the entire story for the Mohanlal. He had also added that Drishyam 2 might not happen anytime soon, as he is yet to finish the shooting of Ram. But now, the grapevine suggests that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are keen to go on floors with Drishyam 3, soon.