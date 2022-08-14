Drishyam 3: Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph To Reveal A Massive Update On Chingam 1?

Mohanlal
and
Jeethu
Joseph
are
reportedly
all
set
to
make
a
major
announcement.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
superstar
and
hitmaker
might
officially
launch
the
third
and
final
installment
of
the
Drishyam
franchise,
which
has
been
titled
Drishyam
3.
The
massive
update
is
expected
to
be
out
on
August
17,
Wednesday
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
Chingam
1.
The
grapevine
suggests
that
Jeethu
Joseph
recently
narrated
the
story
idea
of
Drishyam
3
to
Mohanlal,
and
the
superstar
is
highly
impressed.
The
final
installment
of
the
franchise
is
expected
to
be
titled
Drishyam
3:
The
Conclusion.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
on
any
of
these
reports
so
far.
Earlier
in
an
interview,
director
Jeethu
Joseph
confirmed
that
he
already
has
an
idea
for
the
climax
of
Drishyam
3.
But
the
filmmaker
stated
that
he
is
yet
to
develop
the
entire
story
for
the
Mohanlal.
He
had
also
added
that
Drishyam
2
might
not
happen
anytime
soon,
as
he
is
yet
to
finish
the
shooting
of
Ram.
But
now,
the
grapevine
suggests
that
Mohanlal
and
Jeethu
Joseph
are
keen
to
go
on
floors
with
Drishyam
3,
soon.