Dulquer Salmaan Banned By FEUOK After Salute Goes The OTT Way

Dulquer Salmaan and his films are banned by FEUOK (Film Exhibitors Union Of Kerala). The union announced that it has decided to ban the actor-producer after his upcoming film Salute went the OTT way. Dulquer Salmaan and his team's decision to release Salute in Sony LIV has not gone well with FEUOK, which considers this move as a betrayal.

Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK revealed that the union has decided to ban Dulquer Salmaan and all the films produced by his production banner Wayfarer Films until further notice. According to the union, Salute was initially slated to hit the theatres. But the makers changed their stance and opted to release the movie on Sony LIV.

To the uninitiated, the Rosshan Andrrews directorial was initially slated to get a theatrical release on January 14, 2022. It was also reported that the film is releasing on a grand scale with over 300 screens across the state. However, the release of Salute was cancelled at the last minute due to the spike in pandemic cases.

Salute OTT Release Date And Time On SonyLIV: Here's What You Should Know!

Expectations are riding high on Salute, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the first full-fledged cop role of his career. From the recently released trailer, it is evident that the Rosshan Andrrews project is a gripping investigation thriller. The movie, which is scripted by the National award-winning duo Bobby-Sanjay, has been selected for the green matte entry at the prestigious Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute Selected For Rotterdam International Film Festival

Diana Penty, the popular Bollywood actress is making her Malayalam debut as the female lead of Salute. The movie features Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, and others in the key roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.