Dulquer Salmaan Completes 10 Years In Cinema; Pens Heartfelt Notes!

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star has completed 10 years in the film industry. The charming actor has grown from strength to strength and has had a spectacular journey so far. Dulquer Salmaan took to his official pages recently and shared two heartfelt posts, to celebrate his film career.

The actor-producer shared a special video including all the characters he played on screen, on his official Instagram page. "10 years ! Sorry this was super delayed as I was blessed to have been doing what I love most on this special day. Making amazing films. I'm gonna share my thoughts about Feb 3rd in my next post," Dulquer Salmaan captioned the video.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post here:

Dulquer Salmaan also shared a special poster celebrating his 10th year in cinema, which consists of all his onscreen characters.

"Ten years ago I was born again. Birthed by art, nurtured by wizards, raised by the seas.

Fathered by the sun, the ocean gave me earth, rain and at times suitable shade. I proceeded to grow, alongside others around me. I discovered colours and scents unique to me. Now the winds disperse me near and far. I wish to bloom everywhere.

Boundless gratitude to everyone. But most of all to the oceans. I bend in your breeze.

#youguysgottacrackmycode #febthethird #tenyears #moviesarelove #thankyou #everyone #every #single #one #of #you #gratitude," reads his post.