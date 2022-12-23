Dulquer Salmaan’s Driver Dies After Eating Pizza With Aerated Drink

In a piece of shocking news, South star Dulquer Salmaan's driver Bhaskar passed away on Thursday night. The 51-year-old man started working as an acting driver for Dulquer a month back at the actor's Chennai residence. It is reported that Bhaskar ate pizza and an aerated drink on Thursday and went to sleep. As he was falling asleep, he started coughing continuously and fainted.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleague and friend Srijith. But when they reached the hospital, the doctors pronounced him brought dead. The reason behind his death has not been found yet. His body is sent for postmortem following which, it is expected that more details will be announced.

Apparently, the driver breathed his last when he was in Dulquer Salmaan's residence as he was staying there to drive Duqleur home from the airport. But there is no official information regarding the death of Bhaskar.

Speaking of Dulquer Salmaan, he has worked in several hit Malayalam and Tamil films. Recently, his Bollywood movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist hit the theaters and

opened to positive reviews.

He will be next seen in Malayalam film King Of Kotha. The movie, which is touted to be a raw action thriller, marks the directorial debut of senior filmmaker Joshiy's son, Abhilash Joshiy. Apart from playing the lead role, Dulquer Salmaan is also producing the project under his home banner Wayfarer Films.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who won hearts with her performance in Ponniyin Selvan is playing the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the much-awaited film. It is expected that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make a special appearance in the film. The rest of the star cast will feature many popular faces including Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha. It is expected that more updates about the film will be released soon.