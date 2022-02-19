Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Account Gets Hacked, Urges Fans To Ignore Messages Asking Log In Information

On Saturday (February 19), Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram stories to inform that his account was hacked last night. Supposing that it might have been compromised, the actor urged everyone to ignore messages from his IG page asking for their login credentials.

In the story, he wrote, "My account may have been compromised last night. Thankfully I've got back access to it. But if any of you get any messages from me with links asking for your log-in information kindly refrain from doing so." Though nothing much has been revealed in the story, it is evident that he has finally got hold of his account.

Well, the actor recently made headlines after the trailer of his most awaited film Hey Sinamika co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari was released. Helmed by Brinda Master, the romantic drama will release in cinemas on March 3. Shyam Prasad, Nakshatra Nagesh, Mirchi Vijay and Yogi Babu are also a part of the upcoming entertainer.

Dulquer also has Rosshan Andrrews' Salute, R Balki's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist and Hanu Raghavapudi's yet-to-be-titled film in the lineup. Originally slated to release in April 2021, Salute was postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic and strict restrictions imposed in the state of Kerala. The new date is yet to be announced. Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, on the other hand, is a Bollywood psychological thriller also featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shrey Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol. The shoot has been completed but the release date is yet to be known. Dulquer plays an army officer in Hanu Raghavapudi's Telugu film that has Murnal Thakur as the female lead.

The actor was previously seen in Kurup directed by Srinath Rajendran, the helmer of his debut film Second Show.