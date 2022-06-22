Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha: The Abhilash Joshiy Directorial To Start Rolling In July?

Dulquer Salmaan announced King Of Kotha, his ambitious project on his birthday eve in 2021. The movie marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan starrer is finally all set to go on floors this July.

The makers had recently announced a casting call for King Of Kotha, thus confirming that the pre-production is going in full swing. Now, the sources close to the Dulquer Salmaan starrer suggest that director Abhilash Joshiy and his team are finally ready to go on floors soon. The project will start rolling with a launch ceremony, mostly by mid-July, this year. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that King Of Kotha is an out-and-out action film that features Dulquer in a never-seen-before avatar.

Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the King Of Kotha first look poster on his birthday in 2021, had posted a special note, revealing how special the project is for him. "Here's a first look poster of a dream project with my first ever and best friend Abhilash Joshiy. We've known each other since diapers and grew up with our common love for cinema and cars and photography and travel. We've been trying to find the perfect project for his debut for the past few years. Finally we feel we've locked something that excite us and hopefully you all will love," wrote the charming actor.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post here:

King Of Kotha is penned by Abhilash N Chandran. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films. The project is expected to feature some of the most talented names in the film industry in both its star cast and technical crew. More details of the highly anticipated project are expected to be revealed soon.