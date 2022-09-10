Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha To Start Rolling On THIS Date: Read Details Inside

Dulquer Salmaan is joining hands with Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy for the latter's directorial debut. The project, which has been titled King Of Kotha, is finally all set to start rolling. Now, the sources close to the Dulquer Salmaan starrer have revealed some exciting details regarding the shooting of the film.

The latest updates suggest that the shooting of King Of Kotha will start rolling on September 26, Monday in Rayapuram, Chennai. The reports also suggest that Dulquer Salmaan is planning to start shooting for his portions in the film, from September 28, Tuesday. The production design team is currently busy with the set work of King Of Kotha in Rayapuram.

As reported earlier, the Abhilash Joshiy directorial will have an extremely well-written antagonist character. According to the latest updates, a very popular leading man in Malayalam cinema is in talks to play this character. If things go as planned, a massive update on the same is expected to be announced very soon.

Popular musician Shaan Rahman is reportedly roped in to compose the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. The makers are currently busy with the auditions of the film, which will feature many fresh faces in its supporting cast. King Of Kotha, which is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, is expected to start rolling in September, this year.