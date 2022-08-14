Dulquer Salmaan's Next Is A Comedy Entertainer; Read Details Inside!

Dulquer Salmaan is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release, Sita Ramam. The pan-Indian star is now all set to kickstart his upcoming projects in Malayalam and Tamil. As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan's next project in the Malayalam film industry is a comedy entertainer.

According to the latest updates, the young crowd-puller is joining hands with debutant director Praveen Chandran for the project, which is tentatively titled DQ 36. The grapevine also suggests that the project, which is scripted by Deepu Pradeep, might get titled Vilasini Memorial. The sources close to the project suggest that it is a comedy entertainer that is set in a small town.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan, the project will also feature Soubin Shahir and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. If the reports are to be believed, DQ 36 might start rolling on August 17, Wednesday, on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1, the Malayalam new year. The makers are reportedly planning to complete the shooting of the film, in a 45-days-long single schedule. DQ 36 is produced by Dulquer Salmaan himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films.