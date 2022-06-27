Dulquer Salmaan's Othiram Kadakam: Here's An Update On The Soubin Shahir Directorial

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to reunite with actor-filmmaker Soubin Shahir for the latter's next directorial venture, Othiram Kadakam. The highly anticipated project was launched in 2021 on the occasion of leading man Dulquer Salmaan's birthday. Now, the sources close to Othiram Kadakam have dropped a major update on the project.

As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin Shahir's second collaboration is also going to be a star-studded project, just like their first outing Parava. The reports suggest that Othiram Kadakam will be a project that gives major importance to its antagonist. According to the sources close to the project, a popular South Indian star has been roped in to play the antagonist.

If the reports are to be believed, director Soubin Shahir and his team have almost finished the pre-production works of Othiram Kadakam. Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man is reportedly planning to wrap up the shooting of this project before joining the sets of his another highly anticipated project King Of Kotha, which is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy.

Dulquer Salmaan, in his Othiram Kadakam announcement post, had mentioned that this is going to be a very special film. "I've always known Soubi to have a fab aesthetic and a keen sense of cinema. When he told me his idea for Parava I knew I had to be a part of it in some way! I knew in my gut he would make a special film. This time around he discussed a full length role in his next film and I know in his hands I'll discover characters and nuances I've never done before. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director's hat and I cannot wait to start filming !!," wrote the leading man on his post.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post here: