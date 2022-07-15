Dulquer Salmaan's Othiram Kadakam Is Not Shelved, Confirms Director Soubin Shahir

Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin Shahir announced their ambitious project Othiram Kadakam in 2021, on the occasion of the pan-Indian star's birthday. However, recently it was rumoured that the project is shelved due to various reasons. But, director Soubin Shahir has now put an end to the rumours and confirmed that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is very much on cards.

The actor-filmmaker cleared the air upon Othiram Kadakam in a recent interview given to the leading Malayalam online media, The Cue. In his conversation with Maneesh Narayanan, Soubin Shahir revealed that he intends to bring an unseen side of Dulquer Salmaan with the much-awaited project. He also added that Othiram Kadakam is a big budget venture, that will have the elements of comedy and horror.

Soubin Shahir's confirmation came out as a great relief for the Dulquer Salmaan fans and Malayalam cinema lovers, who were eagerly waiting for Othiram Kadakam ever since its launch. The sources close to the project suggest that it will go on floors only after a few months, as it demands extensive pre-production and is being made on a large scale.

As reported earlier, Othiram Kadakam is also going to be a star-studded project, just like Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin Shahir's first collaboration Parava. The reports suggest that the big budget venture will be a film that gives major importance to its antagonist. According to the sources close to the project, a popular South Indian star has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

Before kickstarting the shooting of Othiram Kadakam, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to finish a couple of projects including King Of Kotha and an untitled another language project. King Of Kotha, which is touted to be a gangster thriller, marks the directorial debut of senior filmmaker Joshiy's son Abhilash Joshiy. The charming actor will be next seen in the upcoming trilingual love story, Sita Ramam.