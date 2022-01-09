Dulquer Salmaan's Salute Is Not Postponed; To Release In Over 300 Screens!

Salute, the highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan starrer will hit the theatres on January 14, 2022, as planned earlier. Even though it was rumoured that Salute might get postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases, the makers of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial have now put the speculations to rest. The advance bookings for Salute have already begun in Kerala.

According to the sources close to the project, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is releasing in over 300 screens in Kerala alone. Even though the second shows are officially cancelled in the state and theatres are allowed only 50 percent occupancy, the makers of Salute decided to go ahead and release the film as planned earlier. The fans' show of the movie is expected to be held at 9 AM on January 14.

Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man and producer of Salute has been receiving praises from both the film industry members and cinema audiences, for this courageous decision. Earlier, Dulquer had similarly released his ambitious project Kurup in theatres amidst restrictions, and the film has emerged as a roaring success at the box office.

Expectations are riding high on Salute after the release of its highly promising official trailer. From the trailer, it is evident that the Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project is a gripping investigation thriller. The movie, which is scripted by the National award-winning duo Bobby-Sanjay, has been selected for the green matte entry at the prestigious Rotterdam International Film Festival.