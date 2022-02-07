Dulquer Salmaan's Salute: The Makers In Talks With An OTT Platform For A Direct Release?

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star will be next seen in the highly anticipated cop drama Salute. The project, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews was originally supposed to hit the theatres on January 14, 2022. But the release of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer was postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, the latest reports suggest that Salute might go for a direct OTT release. According to the grapevine, the makers of the cop drama are in talks with a leading OTT platform regarding the same. However, Dulquer Salmaan and his team have not made the final decision yet.

The sources close to Salute suggest that the makers are still keen to get a theatrical release for the film. However, the final decision will be made only after considering the possibilities of a wide release. A major update on the release date of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is expected to be revealed very soon.

As reported earlier, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer was earlier slated to release on over 300 screens in Kerala alone. If salute gets a direct theatrical release, the project is definitely going to set a record with its screen count. However, the final decision is dependent on the Kerala Government's decision upon the running of theatres in the state.

Expectations are riding high on Salute after the release of its highly promising official trailer. From the trailer, it is evident that the Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews project is a gripping investigation thriller. The movie, which is scripted by the National award-winning duo Bobby-Sanjay, has been selected for the green matte entry at the prestigious Rotterdam International Film Festival.

Dulquer Salmaan is playing the first full-fledged police character of his career in Salute, which features Bollywood actress Diana Penty as the female lead. The movie features Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, and others in the key roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.