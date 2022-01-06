Dulquer Salmaan's Salute Selected For Rotterdam International Film Festival

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated cop drama, Salute. The movie, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews, has been slated to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. Interestingly, Salute is now selected for the Rotterdam International Film Festival.

According to believable sources, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will be getting the prestigious green matte entry to the Rotterdam International Film Festival. The reports also suggest that the jury, that watched Salute before during the selections, has been heaping praises on leading man Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrrews for the brilliant performance and making of the film.

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the central character Aravind Karunakaran in the movie, had penned a heartfelt note after wrapping up Salute. "And it's a wrap!! Bidding adieu to Aravind Karunakaran with a #Salute. Thank you Roshan chetta for giving me this opportunity. I absolutely enjoyed it. Thank you for all the kind words. It was our pleasure at Wayfarer Films to work with you and the entire team. Every cast member and crew member worked on the film like it was their own and it was close-knit family doing their best. My love and gratitude to each and every one of you. Can't wait to share the movie with the world," wrote the actor.

As reported earlier, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the role of Aravind Karunakaran, who serves as a Sub Inspector of Police in Salute. According to the sources close to the project, the charming actor is not playing a larger-than-life cop in the movie, but his role is inspired by the real-life officers of today. The much-awaited project is penned by the National award-winning duo, Bobby-Sanjay.

Diana Penty, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Dulquer in the movie. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Bobby-Sanjay, the National award-winning duo has penned the cop thriller. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself, under his home banner Wayfarer Films.