Dulquer Salmaan Shares Pictures Clicked By Dad Mammootty, Says 'His Knees Are Wobbly'

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema, is extremely passionate about photography. The veteran actor never shies away from clicking the pictures of his co-stars and close associates, whenever he gets a chance. Interestingly, Mammootty's son and popular actor Dulquer Salmaan is the new addition to the list of the megastar's favourite models.

On Friday, Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Instagram page and shared some of his latest stills, which are clicked by none other than his legendary father. "When senior tells you to, "Catch the light" "Look at the camera" "Don't fake smile" And your knees are wobbly cause it's him behind the Lens. 📸 @mammootty," the charming actor captioned his post.

To the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan has always been vocal about his deep admiration towards his dad Mammootty. The young actor, who has always stated that he is the biggest fan of his legendary father, has always expressed his love and admiration for the megastar with some special social media posts on all the major occasions. Dulquer also makes sure that he shares glimpses of the extremely special bond shared by his father with his baby daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. The actor had once shared a post where Mammootty is seen tying Maryam's hair, and the picture had set social media on fire.