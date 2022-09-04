Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Wife Amaal On Her Birthday With An Adorable Post; See Pics

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is a complete family man. He is a doting husband to his wife Amaal Sufiya and makes sure that he expresses his love for her on all special occasions with adorable social media posts. Dulquer Salmaan took to his official handles on September 4, Sunday, and wished Amaal Sufiya who celebrated her birthday, with the sweetest post.

"Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday ! This marks a dozen that we've celebrated together. Where did all this time go ? I'm getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I'm constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me," wrote Dulquer Salmaan, who also shared some lovely stills with his gorgeous wife, on his official handles.

"I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you long time !," concluded the Sita Ramam actor. Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's closes friends from the film industry, including Nazriya Fahadh, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Vikram Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, and others also wished the star wife on her birthday, with special messages.

It was a love cum arranged marriage for Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, who were schoolmates. The couple was introduced to each other by their common friends, long after school life was over. Later, they tied the knot with the blessings of their families. Dulquer and Amaal are blessed with a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

When it comes to Dulquer Salmaan's career, the actor has a string of promising projects in the pipeline including the Bollywood film Chup and Abhilash Joshiy's King Of Kotha. Amaal Sufiya, on the other hand, is an architect and interior designer by profession.