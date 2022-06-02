Empuraan Is Just An Entertainer: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About Mohanlal's Next

Empuraan, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is all set to go on floors very soon. The project is a sequel to Lucifer, the Mohanlal-starring blockbuster which marked Prithviraj's directorial debut. In a recent interaction with his followers on Twitter space, the actor-filmmaker opened up about Empuraan, which marks his third collaboration with Mohanlal.

When he was asked about his much-awaited third directorial venture, Prithviraj Sukumaran stated: "I have no claims to make, It is just an entertainer." The filmmaker had previously confirmed that Empuraan is being made on a larger scale when compared to Lucifer. But, he has also asked the film fanatics to keep their expectations low, as it is purely a commercial film.

However, the cine-goers feel that the filmmaker is trying to underplay it, in order to not create a false impression on the film. Both the Mohanlal fans and film fanatics are expecting nothing but a well-made sequel from director Prithviraj Sukumaran and writer Murali Gopy when the duo is teaming up for the second time.

As reported earlier, the script of Empuraan is locked, and the pre-production works of teh film will kickstart once director Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. According to the actor-filmmaker, he is yet to design the shooting pattern of the Mohanlal starrer and is planning to have a detailed discussion with Murali Gopy on the same. But, Prithviraj has confirmed that the shooting of Empuraan will start by the beginning of 2023.

The Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Dharma Productions, the prestigious Bollywood production banner headed by Karan Johar might co-produce Empuraan, thus making their Malayalam debut. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet. A major update on the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is expected to be out once the pre-production works begin.