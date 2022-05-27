Empuraan Script Is Locked: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran To Make A Major Announcement Soon?

Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming films in Malayalam cinema. The project once again brings back the celebrated actor-director duo, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Interestingly, now it has been confirmed that the Empuraan script is locked.

Murali Gopy, the writer of the Lucifer franchise took to his official pages and shared a picture of the bound script of the sequel. "L2: r-E-ady for L-aunch! 😊," the scriptwriter captioned his post, hinting that the project is about to start rolling. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, commented on Murali's post: "When chaos arises and darkness descends..he will return to reset the order. The Devil's order! #L2E #2023"

Check out Murali Gopy's post here:

According to the latest reports, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran might make a major announcement on the project in June, after the director returns from Jordan. The grapevine suggests that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's home banner Dharma Productions might collaborate with Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, to co-produce the Lucifer part 2 and part 3.

As reported earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to kickstart the pre-production works of Empuraan, once he wraps up the shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The pre-production works of the Lucifer sequel is expected to begin by mid-2022, after the actor-filmmaker returns from Jordan. Prithviraj and his team are planning to have extensive pre-production, that will last for over 6 months, for the Mohanlal starrer.

In a recent interview, writer Murali Gopy revealed that Lucifer was always planned as a trilogy. The team wanted to make a web series with the theme but later decided to make it into a feature film franchise. According to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Murali Gopy, it is impossible to narrate the entire journey of Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpally aka Khuresh Ab'Ram, in a single film.