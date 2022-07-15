Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju: The Makers Have A Special Warning For Audiences!

Fahadh Faasil is all set to make release his much-awaited project Malayankunju, on July 22, Friday. The survival drama marks the comeback of Musical Maestro AR Rahman to the Malayalam cinema, after a long gap of 30 years. Interestingly, the makers of Malayankunju have now issued a special warning for the audiences.

The makers of the Fahadh Faasil starrer have confirmed that this Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial is not recommended for those who have claustrophobia. The Malayankunju team released a special poster on July 14, Thursday in which they requested claustrophobic people to not watch the film, as the Fahadh Faasil starrer's content might make them uncomfortable or sick.

In the new poster, the makers have also confirmed that the movie revolves around the central character Ani Kuttan, who gets trapped under the ground, at a depth of 30 feet. Fahadh Faasil is playing the role of Ani Kuttan in the movie. From the film's trailer and the first song that was revealed recently, it was evident that the National award-winner is playing yet another challenging character in the Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial.

Malayankunju, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres by the beginning of this year, was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and Fahadh Faasil's accident. The talented actor fell down from the roof of a house while shooting for an important sequence in the film. Fahadh had injured his nose in the accident and had to take bed rest for a couple of weeks to recover.

AR Rahman is making a grand comeback to Malayalam cinema with Malayankunju. The first single Cholappenne and the background score from the official trailer composed by Rahman have highly impressed the film fanatics. The project, which is scripted by Mahesh Narayanan, is bankrolled by the veteran filmmaker Fazil. Rajisha Vijayan played the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie.