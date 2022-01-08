Filmmaker Priyadarshan Hospitalised In Chennai After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Celebrated director Priyadarshan, who previously helmed Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the 64-year-old helmer has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. An update on his health condition is awaited. Following the news, Priyadarshan's fans and friends from the film industry have been wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

Mahesh Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, SS Thaman, Sathyaraj and Trisha Krishnan were among other south celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. With the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, many film releases have been postponed and shoots of several projects have been called off abruptly.

Coming back to Priyadarshan, the bankable director's films are known for their comic treatment. Going the unconventional way, the director recently helmed the epic war drama Marakkar. Though the film was released on December 2 amid much fanfare, it received a lukewarm response at the theatres. His other projects that were released in 2021 are Hungama 2 and Summer of '92, which too received a mixed response from the audiences. Hungama 2, the sequel to his 2003 hit film Hungama, featured Hani Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezan Jafri in the lead roles. The film loosely based on his Malayalam film Minnaram (1994), also marked his comeback in Bollywood after almost 8 years.

On the other hand, Summer of '92 was one of the segments of the Tamil anthology series Navarasa presented by Mani Ratnam. Written and helmed by Priyadarshan, the segment featured actors including Manikuttan, Yogi Babu, Remya Nambeesan and Nedumudi Venu, who appeared in key roles.