Gold Release Date: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren's Film To Hit The Theatres This Onam!

Gold, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's first onscreen collaboration with director Alphonse Puthren and lady superstar Nayanthara. The movie, which is touted to be a comic thriller, is currently in the final stages of its post-production. As per the latest reports, Gold will hit the theatres as an Onam 2022 release.

Even though the makers have not finalised the release date of the Prithviraj Sukumaran project yet, director Alphonse Puthren confirmed the reports with a social media post. The talented filmmaker took to his official Facebook page and wrote: "Gold is melting this Onam. 😀😀😀😀😀🙏" The filmmaker's confirmation has left the Malayalam cinema audiences totally excited.

Check out Alphonse Puthren's post here:

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are keen to release Gold on September 8, Thursday, on the auspicious occasion of Uthraadam day. However, the release date of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara starrer will be finalised only after the censor formalities are completed. In that case, a major announcement on the same might come out by the next week.

As reported earlier, Gold features a massive star cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara, Shammi Thilakan, Lalu Alex, Saiju Kurup, Roshan Mathew, Ajmal Ameer, Mallika Sukumaran, Shanthi Krishna, Suresh Krishna, Prem Kumar, Sudheesh, Jagadeesh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Deepti Sati, Krishna Shankar, Shabareesh Varma, Jaffer Idukki, Baburaj, Idavela Babu, Abu Salim, Justin John, Sandeep Varma, Vineeth Thattil David, Justin John, MA Shiyas, Althaf Salim, Sabumon, and others. The first teaser confirmed that a bunch of cameos are also in store for the audiences in the film.

Alphonse Puthren, the director himself penned the script and handled editing, stunt choreography, visual fx, animation, and colour grading of Gold. Rajesh Murugesan has composed the songs and original score. Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukkathil are the directors of photography. Gold is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.