Gold: Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren's Film Are Sold!

Gold, the highly anticipated upcoming film marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with director Alphonse Puthren. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, had garnered attention with its promising posters and teaser. As per the latest reports, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Gold are sold for a record price.

According to the sources close to Gold, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on September 8, Thursday, on the special occasion of Thiruvonam Day. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date officially. But, it has also been confirmed that the Alphonse Puthren directorial is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, just like his directorial debut, Neram.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Gold have been bagged by SSI Productions, for around Rs. 1.25 Crore. This is the biggest amount received by a Malayalam film for its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights, so far. Sharing the announcement video, popular industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai confirmed that the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren project has been slated to hit the theatres on September 8, this year. The makers, on the other hand, are planning to reveal the release date along with a massive update, in a couple of days.