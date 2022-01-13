Hridayam Audio Jukebox To Be Out On January 14, Confirms Vineeth Sreenivasan

Hridayam, the highly anticipated Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, is gearing up for a grand release. Ahead of its release, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer is all set to have a grand audio launch on January 14, Friday. The exciting update was revealed by director Vineeth Sreenivasan himself, with a recent social media post.

"With 5 out of 15 songs out and the release date nearing, we thought it's time to release the entire audio album of Hridayam. So yes, in true old-fashioned style, we have decided to release the songs in two parts- Side A first and then Side B, in the exact order that each track features on Hridayam's audio cassette! 🙂

We are excited to announce that Side A of the Jukebox will be releasing online on Friday, the 14th of January at 8 PM. A few of the songs you may have already heard, but there's a bunch of new songs too! Stay tuned for the fresh songs and wait for the rest! We promise it'll be worth the wait. For those of you who have pre-booked our cassettes and CDs, we have an update coming soon! Thank you for your love and support! ❤️" wrote Vineeth Sreenivasan in his post.

As per the reports, the Hridayam team is planning to go ahead with the release of the film, which is slated to hit the theatres on January 21, 2022. However, the sources close to the project suggest that the status might change according to the pandemic condition and restrictions imposed in the country.

Hridayam, which features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, is touted to be a romantic drama. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads opposite Pranav. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the songs and original score for the project, is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.