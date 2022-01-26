Hridayam Box Office 4 Days Worldwide Collection: The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Crosses 20-Crore Mark!

Hridayam, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan is continuing its dream run at the box office. After having no shows on Sunday, Hridayam witnessed a fantastic Monday rush, which was even bigger than the release day rush. Interestingly, the coming-of-age drama has now crossed the prestigious 20-Crore mark worldwide.

According to the latest updates from the trade experts, Hridayam has made a total gross collection of Rs. 10.5 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 5 days of its release. When it comes to the worldwide box office, the Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan project has crossed the prestigious 20-Crore mark. Hridayam has now earned the blockbuster status while considering that it was made with a budget of around Rs. 7 Crore.

Hridayam box office 4 days Kerala collection breakdown:

Opening day: Rs. 2.79 Crore

Saturday: Rs. 3.07 Crore

Sunday: No shows

Monday: Rs. 2.70 Crore

Tuesday: around Rs. 1.9 Crore

Within the first 3 days of its release, Hridayam had made a total gross collection of Rs. 7.30 Crore at the all-India box office (including the Sunday shows in states which are free from lockdown). The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is expected to perform exceeding well on its 6th day at the box office, that is January 26, 2022, owing to the Republic Day holiday and upcoming weekend.

If things proceed at the same rate, Hridayam has all the chances to emerge as the biggest box office success in the career of its leading man Pranav Mohanlal. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has all the chances to emerge as the first blockbuster of 2022.

Hridayam revolves around the life journey of its central character Arun Neelakandan, played by Pranav Mohanlal, from the age of 18 to 30. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran appeared as the female leads in the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial. Hridayam is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.