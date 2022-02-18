Hridayam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam has finally hit Disney+ Hotstar. The romantic drama started streaming on February 18 (Friday). The film has been getting exceptional responses from the audiences with many calling it the leading man's best work till date. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshan Rajendran's outstanding performances have also received immense praise. The film with elements of friendship, love and emotions has surely enthralled the netizens, and their favourable reviews on social media platforms serve as proof.

Hridayam was released in theatres on January 21, 2022.

Unfortunately, the entertainer has also become the latest film to get leaked online. Hridayam has leaked on infamous piracy based websites and platforms including Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram. The sudden leak of the Pranav-starrer might now impact its viewership. Fans and followers of the leading man are also disappointed with the new development and have been requesting netizens to not support such piracy based websites.

Talking about Pranav's character in the film, earlier during his interaction with The New Indian Express, Vineeth had shared, "He plays a young man named Arun Neelakanthan, and the film tracks his journey right from when he was 17 to 30 years old. We have tried to convey the various highs and lows in his life, his friendships, love, emotional ups and downs, career-related uncertainties, up to the time he is about to be a family man."

The coming of age drama backed by Visakh Subramaniam under Merryland Cinemas is co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas through Big Bang Entertainments. Also starring Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Megha Thomas, Shaun Romy, Joju Jose and Anjali Nair in key roles, Hridayam has songs and background score tuned by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film has editing carried out by Ranjan Abraham and camera cranked by Viswajith Odukkathil.

Although rumours were rife about the film's theatrical release postponement owing to the COVID-19 scare, the makers decided to go forward with the already announced date.