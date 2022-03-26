Hridayam: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions To Remake The Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan Project!

Hridayam, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial is unarguably one of the most-celebrated Malayalam films of recent times. The coming-of-age drama successfully reinvented the actor in Pranav Mohanlal, its leading man. Interestingly, Hridayam is now getting remade into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The highly exciting update was announced by Karan Johar himself with a social media post, on Friday (March 25, 2022). "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu - all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned!❤️," wrote the filmmaker in his post.

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is overwhelmed with the great recognition Hridayam has been receiving, took to his official handles and shared an interesting incident that happened during the making of the film.

"Last year this time, amidst a lot of uncertainties about the release of Hridayam, @visakhsubramaniam asked me one night, "Vineeth, do u think when our film releases, Karan Johar would see it and ask us for the remake rights in Hindi. I told visakh, "You should get some sleep (poyi kidannurangedaa)".

And now, this is real. This is happening..

Thank you God! Thanks to the entire team of Hridayam! 😊😊," reads Vineeth Sreenivasan's post.

Visakh Subramaniam, the producer of Hridayam shared a selfie with Karan Johar on his official Instagram page and shared a long note. He also made another post to thank Karan and Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions, for the warm welcome he received.

Hridayam, which featured Pranav Mohanlal as the central character, had Darshana Rajendran and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female leads. The movie, which narrated the journey of Pranav's character Arun Neelakandan from the age of 17 to 30, is produced by Merryland Cinemas.