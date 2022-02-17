Hridayam OTT Release Date And Time: Pranav Mohanlal's Movie To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar

Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran as the main leads, Hridayam was released in cinema halls on January 21, 2022. The film opened to a highly positive response. Helmed by the multi-talented singer, actor and director Vineeth Sreenivasan, the romantic entertainer is running successfully at the theatres despite the COVID-19 situation.

Well, the film will soon complete a month of its release and seems like fans are in for yet another treat, as we hear about the film's OTT announcement.

Yes, you read that right! Hridayam will release on February 18, 2022 (Friday) at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial's post-release digital rights have been acquired by the popular OTT platform. Well, with the big news going viral on social media, fans are super thrilled and are eagerly waiting for the film's digital release. Another section of social media users have also been expressing their disappointment citing the film's immediate release before even completing a month of its theatrical run.

Backed by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas under their respective banners Merryland Cinemas and Big Bang Entertainments, Hridayam features Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony and Aswanth Lal in supporting roles. With music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the Pranav-starrer has camera cranked by Viswajith Odukkathil and editing carried out by Ranjan Abraham. Though the film's principal photography commenced in February 2020, the makers took a long break before resuming the project, owing to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions imposed at places.

Hridayam is Pranav's second film to release post the pandemic after Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and for Kalyani, its her fourth film after Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Maanaadu and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.