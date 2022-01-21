Hridayam Twitter Review: Did Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal Impress The Audiences?

Hridayam, the most awaited musical drama which marks the first collaboration of director Vineeth Sreenivasan and young actor Pranav Mohanlal, has finally hit the theatres. Vineeth Sreenivasan is making a comeback to direction after a long gap with Hridayam, which is hitting the theatres after multiple delays. The project, which started rolling in 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic.

Even though there were rumours regarding Hridayam getting postponed again, director Vineeth Sreenivasan had put an end to all speculations with a social media post. The musical drama marks Pranav Mohanlal's fifth outing as an actor, and his third outing as a leading man, in Malayalam cinema.

As reported earlier, Pranav Mohanlal has played the central character Arun Neelakandan in Hridayam. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran appear as the female leads in the much-awaited project. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has already created quite a stir on social media with its brilliant soundtrack composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the intriguing teasers and trailers.

Hridayam features an extensive star cast including Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, Ashwath Lal, Megha Antony, and others in the key roles. Vishwajith Odukkathil is the DOP of the project. Ranjan Abraham has handled the editing. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam under the prestigious banner Merryland Cinemas.

Did Vineeeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal impress the audiences with this musical drama? Read Hridayam twitter review here to know:

#hridayam Its a D-Day to everyone...

....Being a telugu guy.

i am so muchh excited 2 watch this movie....But i have no chance 2 watch in theatre☹️.. All the best #hridayam team @kalyanipriyan @Vineeth_Sree @impranavlal @visakhsub

you all are awesome😊👏

Definitely film rocks pic.twitter.com/oNGAbYOx3E — KALYANI LOVE  75D 🍰 (@tnzleditz) January 21, 2022

#Hridayam Day 1 - all shows are house full at Kerala's prestigious theatre Thrissur #Ragam 🔥💥

Excellent advance booking all over Kerala 👏@Vineeth_Sree @kalyanipriyan @impranavlal — AB George (@AbGeorge_) January 21, 2022

#Hridhayam The title itself very charming.After many delay #Hridayam finally reaching its destination today.Most importantly this film has 15 songs & directed by my fav @Vineeth_Sree That's why I'm very excited about this movie.Gud luck to the team ♥️#HridayamFromJan21 pic.twitter.com/qi2hrHGyav — Koushik_offl (@ks_koushik) January 21, 2022