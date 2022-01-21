Hridayam Twitter Review: This Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal Film Is A Winner!

Hridayam, the most awaited musical drama which marks the first collaboration of director Vineeth Sreenivasan and young actor Pranav Mohanlal, has finally hit the theatres. Vineeth Sreenivasan is making a comeback to direction after a long gap with Hridayam, which is hitting the theatres after multiple delays. The project, which started rolling in 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic.

Even though there were rumours regarding Hridayam getting postponed again, director Vineeth Sreenivasan had put an end to all speculations with a social media post. The musical drama marks Pranav Mohanlal's fifth outing as an actor, and his third outing as a leading man, in Malayalam cinema.

As reported earlier, Pranav Mohanlal has played the central character Arun Neelakandan in Hridayam. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran appear as the female leads in the much-awaited project. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has already created quite a stir on social media with its brilliant soundtrack composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the intriguing teasers and trailers.

Hridayam Team Reveals The Reason For Long Wait With A New Video: WATCH

Mohanlal Launches Hridayam Audio; The Jukebox Gets A Thumbs Up From Music Lovers!

Hridayam features an extensive star cast including Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, Ashwath Lal, Megha Antony, and others in the key roles. Vishwajith Odukkathil is the DOP of the project. Ranjan Abraham has handled the editing. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam under the prestigious banner Merryland Cinemas.

Did Vineeeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal impress the audiences with this musical drama? Read Hridayam twitter review here to know:

#Hridayam A blend of emotions, love, life.

It has it's ups & downs, but still the Magician managed to do his magic again !!

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan is a GEM.



Pranav with a career breaker !!

15 Songs which will blow your minds & those song

placements - Just Wow !



Winner👏 pic.twitter.com/yTW0vw5gPB — Luminous & Friends (@LuminousFriends) January 21, 2022

#Hridayam Beautiful movie,u will fall in love with it.Well Packed with love,emotion,fun & extraordinary music.#vineeth done it again,everyone performed superbly,but 21st Jan 2022, friday belongs to none another than #PranavMohanlal who just reinvented himself as a wonderful actor — therealakshay (@therealakzhay) January 21, 2022

Major takeway for #PranavMohanlal from #Hridayam is the self belief he gained from it which is going to impact big time for his future acting career ! — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) January 21, 2022

#Hridayam - A cinematic magic that should be enjoyed in a fully packed big screen

The film has its moments which makes you realize how brilliant actor #PranavMohanlal is

Vineeth has put his heart and soul in this magical journey which you shouldn't miss in a theatre https://t.co/D5f8AzKqnB — KAKAROT (@Kakarot0010) January 21, 2022

#Hridayam The story goes like a river flowing pure Musical. Movie drags us down the memory lines. Theatre experience was fantastic. @Vineeth_Sree career best 💥 @impranavlal was rocking 😎 @darshanarajend superb ❤️ @kalyanipriyan perfect one for the role ❣️ Simply loved it ❣️ — Ananthakrishnan C V (@Ananthan_98) January 21, 2022

#Hridayam Wow, What an experience 😍❣️



Really enjoyed the movie, so much feel good elements. 🎉 And @Vineeth_Sree again done magic with his hands. ❤️🔥



Pranav is so good, so as Kalyani too. It really worked out.



Blockbuster Loading 🎉🎉



Go watch it in theatres itself. ❤️ — Nahal (@Nahalsaleem) January 21, 2022