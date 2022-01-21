    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hridayam Twitter Review: This Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal Film Is A Winner!

      By
      |

      Hridayam, the most awaited musical drama which marks the first collaboration of director Vineeth Sreenivasan and young actor Pranav Mohanlal, has finally hit the theatres. Vineeth Sreenivasan is making a comeback to direction after a long gap with Hridayam, which is hitting the theatres after multiple delays. The project, which started rolling in 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic.

      Even though there were rumours regarding Hridayam getting postponed again, director Vineeth Sreenivasan had put an end to all speculations with a social media post. The musical drama marks Pranav Mohanlal's fifth outing as an actor, and his third outing as a leading man, in Malayalam cinema.

      Hridayam Twitter Review: Did Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal Impress The Audiences? | Hridayam Review?

      As reported earlier, Pranav Mohanlal has played the central character Arun Neelakandan in Hridayam. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran appear as the female leads in the much-awaited project. The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has already created quite a stir on social media with its brilliant soundtrack composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the intriguing teasers and trailers.

      Hridayam Team Reveals The Reason For Long Wait With A New Video: WATCHHridayam Team Reveals The Reason For Long Wait With A New Video: WATCH

      Mohanlal Launches Hridayam Audio; The Jukebox Gets A Thumbs Up From Music Lovers!Mohanlal Launches Hridayam Audio; The Jukebox Gets A Thumbs Up From Music Lovers!

      Hridayam features an extensive star cast including Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, Ashwath Lal, Megha Antony, and others in the key roles. Vishwajith Odukkathil is the DOP of the project. Ranjan Abraham has handled the editing. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam under the prestigious banner Merryland Cinemas.

      Did Vineeeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal impress the audiences with this musical drama? Read Hridayam twitter review here to know:


      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X