Is Varaha Roopam From Kantara A Copy Of Navarasam ? - Thaikudam Bridge To Seek Legal Action Against Movie Team

Varaha Roopam Lyric Video From Kantara Movie was released in Hombale Films Youtube Channel and it got terrific response from the audience across the globe. People from different states of India started celebrating the song by connecting with their own culture and traditions. It creates a great respect to Kannadigas for keeping their grand heritage alive and thriving. The Music and Lyrics Melts the heart and takes to a euphoric state. On the other hand, music lovers identified the similarities between Thaikudam Bridge's Navarasam and Kantara's Varaha Roopam. It created a strong buzz in the internet and grabbed everyone's attention. In such a situation, the official tweet from Thaikudam Bridge added fuel to the fire.

"We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP 'Navarasam' and 'Varaha Roopam' in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between 'Inspired' and 'Plagiarized' is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team. We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right." says Thaikudam Bridge in all their official social media pages.

This statement from the well-known music producer of the country has created strong debates. Majority of people started supporting Thaikudam Bridge in this Plagiarism issue. They strongly advise Kantara team to officially give credit to the real creator of this music.