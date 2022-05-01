Jana Gana Mana Box Office 3 Days Collections: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Makes A Massive Jump

Jana Gana Mana, the political thriller that hit the theatres on April 28, Thursday, has been receiving exceptional reviews from the audiences and critics. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer had a slow start at the box office, owing to the lack of pre-release hype and Ramzan month. However, Jana Gana Mana has now made a massive jump in its collections.

As per the reports, the Dijo Jose Antony directorial has witnessed around a 30 percent rise in its box office collections, on Day 2 and Day 3 of its release. Jana Gana Mana had made an opening collection of around Rs. 1.6 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, on its release day. However, on Day 2 and Day 3, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer made an average of Rs. 2 Crore from the KBO.

If things proceed at the same rate, Jana Gana Mana will hold on strongly at the box office and might even witness more increase in its collections, as the Ramzan is coming to an end. The exceptional reviews and word of mouth publicity have ensured that the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu project is going to survive at the box office, despite having very less pre-release hype.

Jana Gana Mana revolves around a murder investigation and how the two central characters - Adv. Aravind Swaminathan and police officer Sajjan Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively, get connected with it. The Dijo Jose Antony directorial features an extensive star cast including Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, Dhruvan, Vincy Alocious, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Pasupathy, and others in the pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Sudeep Elamon is the director of photography. Jana Gana Mana is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.