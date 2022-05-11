Jana Gana Mana: Is The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Inspired By Real Events?

Jana Gana Mana, the political thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has emerged as a tremendous box office success. The Dijo Jose Antony directorial, which features National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu in a key role, is earning exceptional reviews from the viewers. Interestingly, the netizens are now discussing Jana Gana Mana and its connection with the real events.

Even though the makers have not admitted about the film is a real-life story, it is evident that Jana Gana Mana is inspired by many true events of recent times. According to director Dijo Jose Antony and leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is not set in a particular time period or place, as it makes it easier for audiences from all areas to connect with the premise.

However, it is obvious that several much-talked-about social and political incidents including the anti-CAA protests, violence at the Bangalore University campus, Hyderabad Disha encounter case, Rohith Vemula's death, the 'Beef' controversy, Kerala tribal man's murder, and others are discussed in Jana Gana Mana. But the makers opted to place the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer in an imaginary space, amidst fictional characters.