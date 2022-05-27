Jana Gana Mana OTT Release Date And Time: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film To Stream On Netflix

Jana Gana Mana, the political thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has enjoyed a massive box office success. The movie, which is helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, has impressed both the audiences and critics. Jana Gana Mana is now all set to have its OTT release on the celebrated platform Netflix.

The movie, which features National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu in a key role, is all set to have its OTT release on June 2, Thursday. Jana Gana Mana is expected to have its OTT premiere at 12 AM on June 2. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will be available in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

To the unversed, Jana Gana Mana is a two-part film, and this is the first installment of the franchise. Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing in the role of an ex-police officer named Aravind Swaminathan, who bid goodbye to his police uniform and takes up the role of a lawyer, following a personal tragedy. Suraj Venjaramoodu, on the other hand, plays the role of Sajjan Kumar, an efficient police officer.

Jana Gana Mana features an extensive star cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shammi Thilakan, Pasupathi, Azhagam Perumal, Sri Divya, Vincy Alocious, Pasupathi, Azhakam Perumal, Dhruvan, Shari, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Midhun, Anand Bal, Harikrishnan, and others. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Sudeep Elamon is the director of photography. Sreejith Sarang has handled the editing. Jana Gana Mana is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.