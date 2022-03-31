Jana Gana Mana Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu Team Up For An Intense Film!

Jana Gana Mana, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2022. The makers revealed the highly anticipated Jana Gana Mana trailer on March 30, Wednesday, through the official social media handles of the cast and crew. The promising trailer of the Dijo Jose Antony directorial hints that the film is going to be an intense experience.

The 4.17 minutes long trailer of Jana Gana Mana features a scene, where Prithviraj Sukumaran's character is seen visiting a government officer's cabin with an application. However, things take a different turn when he exits the office after a brief interaction, and the audiences are presented with a jaw-dropping moment.

The official trailer of Jana Gana Mana confirms that something very interesting is in store for the audience. The face-off between the characters played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu is expected to be biggest the highlight of the movie. Along with Prithviraj and Suraj, the movie features an extenstive star cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shammi Thilakan, and others. Jana Gana Mana is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.