Jana Gana Mana Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu Team Up For An Intense Film!

Jana
Gana
Mana,
the
highly
anticipated
Prithviraj
Sukumaran-Suraj
Venjaramoodu
starrer
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
April
28,
2022.
The
makers
revealed
the
highly
anticipated
Jana
Gana
Mana
trailer
on
March
30,
Wednesday,
through
the
official
social
media
handles
of
the
cast
and
crew.
The
promising
trailer
of
the
Dijo
Jose
Antony
directorial
hints
that
the
film
is
going
to
be
an
intense
experience.
The
4.17
minutes
long
trailer
of
Jana
Gana
Mana
features
a
scene,
where
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
character
is
seen
visiting
a
government
officer's
cabin
with
an
application.
However,
things
take
a
different
turn
when
he
exits
the
office
after
a
brief
interaction,
and
the
audiences
are
presented
with
a
jaw-dropping
moment.
The
official
trailer
of
Jana
Gana
Mana
confirms
that
something
very
interesting
is
in
store
for
the
audience.
The
face-off
between
the
characters
played
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Suraj
Venjaramoodu
is
expected
to
be
biggest
the
highlight
of
the
movie.
Along
with
Prithviraj
and
Suraj,
the
movie
features
an
extenstive
star
cast
including
Mamta
Mohandas,
Shammi
Thilakan,
and
others.
Jana
Gana
Mana
is
bankrolled
by
Supriya
Menon
and
Listin
Stephen,
under
the
banners
Prithviraj
Productions
and
Magic
Frames.