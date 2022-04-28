    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jana Gana Mana Twitter Review: This Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu Starrer Is A Clear Winner!

      By
      |

      Jana Gana Mana, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer has finally hit the theatres today. The movie marks both Prithviraj and Suraj's first collaboration with the Queen fame director Dijo Jose Antony. Jana Gana Mana had garnered the attention of cinemagoers much before its release with its fantastically conceived teaser and trailer.

      Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Adv. Aravind Swaminathan in the movie, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu as Sajjan Kumar, an honest police officer. The Dijo Jose Antony directorial has totally impressed the audiences, who were eagerly waiting for the film. Jana Gana Mana has been receiving rave reviews from both the common audiences and critics and has already emerged as a clear winner.

      Jana Gana Mana Twitter Review: This Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu Starrer Is A Clear Winner! | Jana Gana Mana Review

      Here's what the Twitterati feel about Jana Gana Mana. Have a look...

      Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the movie features an extensive star cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shammi Thilakan, Pasupathi, Azhagam Perumal, Sri Divya, Vincy Alocious, Pasupathi, Azhakam Perumal, Dhruvan, Shari, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Midhun, Anand Bal, Harikrishnan, and others. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Sudeep Elamon is the director of photography. Sreejith Sarang has handled the editing. Jana Gana Mana is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X