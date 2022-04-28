Jana Gana Mana Twitter Review: This Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu Starrer Is A Clear Winner!

Jana Gana Mana, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer has finally hit the theatres today. The movie marks both Prithviraj and Suraj's first collaboration with the Queen fame director Dijo Jose Antony. Jana Gana Mana had garnered the attention of cinemagoers much before its release with its fantastically conceived teaser and trailer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Adv. Aravind Swaminathan in the movie, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu as Sajjan Kumar, an honest police officer. The Dijo Jose Antony directorial has totally impressed the audiences, who were eagerly waiting for the film. Jana Gana Mana has been receiving rave reviews from both the common audiences and critics and has already emerged as a clear winner.

Here's what the Twitterati feel about Jana Gana Mana. Have a look...

props to #DijoJoseAntony loved the dialogues and screenplay👏🔥



Acting competition between Prithvi and Suraj in the respective halves👌#JanaGanaMana pic.twitter.com/f2r14w3Gws — Sɪᴅᴅнαятн🌬️ (@21ddharth) April 28, 2022

Skillful screenwriting joins hand with excellent making, drives the film to excel in quality. Don't miss out the big screen experience!#JanaGanaMana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lDgHDCkZC9 — Swagath (@SwagNvn) April 28, 2022

Kick-ass political thriller, with excellent twist n turns ! Definitely a binge watch, Go for it folks!@PrithviOfficial you rocked, #SurajVenjaramoodu👏

Jakes bejoy again unleashed his best 🔥#JanaGanaMana - Excellent one ! pic.twitter.com/2e32NNO5Al — Luminous & Friends. (@LuminousFriends) April 28, 2022

A murder mystery turns into a thrilling courtroom drama. Fabulous performance from @PrithviOfficial, Suraj and actress vincy. Hats off to you Dijo Jose Antony.#JanaGanaMana pic.twitter.com/rJKsjqR2SI — Jince K Benny (@jincekbenny) April 28, 2022

@Dijojose007 @PrithviOfficial Speechless !! I have never clapped for a performance in ages, and Prithviraj deserves all the accolades for this one… way 2 go Malayalam Cinema 4 making movies that makes the audience think #JanaGanaMana #PrithvirajSukumaran — Sanu Mohammed (@SanuMohammed1) April 28, 2022

#JanaGanaMana is what many Malayalam films tried to say and failed. Dijo Jose makes you overwhelmed with emotions before asking you to take a pause and be rational. This film is here to stay. — Ajay (@ajayuk_) April 28, 2022

Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the movie features an extensive star cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shammi Thilakan, Pasupathi, Azhagam Perumal, Sri Divya, Vincy Alocious, Pasupathi, Azhakam Perumal, Dhruvan, Shari, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Midhun, Anand Bal, Harikrishnan, and others. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Sudeep Elamon is the director of photography. Sreejith Sarang has handled the editing. Jana Gana Mana is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.