Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Gets Amazing Response From OTT Fans: Creates Huge Buzz In Social Media!

Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran starrer Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Malayalam movie was released in theaters on October 28, 2022. The film was directed by Vipin Das. It is the most critically acclaimed Malayalam film released this year. The film was made at a cost of Rs.6 crores.

#JayaJayaJayaJayahey oh wow what a surprisingly hilarious lovely movie with a strong ass message. The lead actors killed it.

Fav scene is when the heroine whistles freely in her own room- hits so hard! And the climax sooo satisfying 👍🏼

Must must watch 4.5/5 👏🏼👏🏼 @hulu pic.twitter.com/0pXbw8rc7k — Theju🌸 (@PinkCancerian) December 26, 2022

It was well received by fans from all walks of life, and has collected more than Rs.50 crores at the box office. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film's OTT release. In such a situation, the film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform on December 22, 2022. The film is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and other languages.

This is the rock bottom moment for a woman in crisis. When her own are not understanding and turn against on her.

This is also toxic parenting. Many fail , some succeed.



P.S : Not All parents , Not All Men , Not All Women ..what the hell..Not All humans.#JayaJayaJayaJayahey pic.twitter.com/ZXvgS6vIVY — macchu (@macchu_offcl) December 25, 2022

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey surprises the OTT fans with its amazing screenplay perfectly blended with brilliant performances, unique background score and songs. People started sharing their opinion after watching the fantastic film in Hotstar. Twitter is full of reviews about Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Let's see some interesting Reviews from the OTT fans here:

Punch single punch double punch triple punch!!



Never had so much so much fun and tension together while watching a film lately. #JayaJayaJayaJayahey is whataywow! Vipin Das kudos to treat a serious subject like the way u did. Kya writing hai boss! And thanks again @rmanish1 — Ashish (@Justalovelythou) December 26, 2022

Rajesh (Basil Joseph), a college dropout who owns a poultry farm, and Jaya (Darshana Rajendran), a college dropout, are arranged for marriage by the family. Proudly described by his mother as a hot-tempered man, Rajesh starts slapping Jaya in anger one fine day. He then takes her to a movie and a hotel to pacify her. Slapping, going to the movies and the hotel becomes the norm.

#JayaJayaJayaJayahey - The best movie of this year narrating the patriarchy in the society and a woman’s will to fight back in a brilliant way. Hilarious, beautiful and epic! Huge thanks to #VipinDas @darshanarajend @basiljoseph25 for this gem of a Malayalam movie on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/0CneARXX99 — Shana Noureen (@shana_noureen) December 26, 2022

One day Jaya gets angry and starts retaliating against Rajesh. The story is about what happens when a woman retaliates against a man who keeps beating her. But the screenplay of this film is designed to increase the positive energy of those who watch it without crying.

Most satisfying scene of the year 2022 😂😂#JayaJayaJayaJayahey ! pic.twitter.com/97r5OfYQpb — Waltair Veera Mallu (@kalyankartik) December 22, 2022

Starting from the scene where Jaya calls her father in tears as she is unable to bear her husband's beating, ordering tea and saying that this is normal, to the family members who get angry when Jaya beats her husband, everyone brings the reality straight to the faces of the viewers.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is the clear winner among all the Malayalam films released in the year 2022. People always celebrates such good contents with a neat presentation and they proved it again with this film. Hats Off to the creators of the blockbuster film!