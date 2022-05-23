Josh Community Creator Swathy Manu Is Set To Take The Music Industry By Storm With His Videos

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, has conquered the space of content creation within a short period of time. A one-stop destination for viral, entertaining content belonging to different genres and languages, the home-grown app is a hit with the audience for being unique in every way.

Speaking about the pool of talent on Josh, one name which has been generating a lot of buzz is that of music director Swathy Manu. The young blood who recently joined the Josh Malayalam community, has been grabbing eyeballs and how!

Hailing from a family of government employees, Swathy is a BCA graduate from Calicut. He started his singing journey at the age of 8 and began training in Carnatic vocal music when he was 14-15 years old.

With his childhood friend Vijin, the budding musician created the Malayalam hit single 'Jeevana' which took three years in making. The viral song crossed 6M+ views on YouTube. Talking about life post the success of 'Jeevana' song, Swathy says that the track earned him fame and now more opportunities are coming his way.

The young lad had given an inspirational talk on JOSH Talks, a YouTube channel featuring influencers where he had opened up on his struggles and success as a music composer. Swathy with a bunch of art-loving people which comprised mostly of his friends, even started his own production banner called Vadakamuri.

On being asked about his views on the current music industry, Swathy believes that the current scenario is favourable for upcoming artists. The youngster aims to score music for films. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Manu is working on the background score of the upcoming Malayalam star-studded movie Nancy Rani.

