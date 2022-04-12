Josh Content Creator Duo Chinnuponnu Twins Capture Hearts With Their Delightful Videos

Josh, India's short video app, has been a perfect platform for emerging talents to tap into their creativity and create viral content which caters to different tastes of the audience. It ticks all the boxes when it comes to entertaining the viewers with interesting content belonging to multiple genres and languages.

Speaking about the creative pool of minds on this platform, a name which deserves a huge shout-out is that of twin sisters creator duo Bhagyalekshmi and Dhanalekshmi, popularly known as the 'Chinnuponnu twins'. They are one of the top content creators in the Malayalam community, and are known for their hilarious skits and entertaining dance videos.

When it comes to their journey so far, the sister duo had acted in the popular comedy reality show 'Comedy Stars' in 2013-14. They had participated in other reality shows like Flowers Comedy Utsavam and Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri in Mazhavil Manorama. The Chinnuponnu twins had also set a Guinness Record on Comedy Utsav.

With 36K fans and 64.8K hearts on Josh app, these two have been stealing hearts with their talented performances.

Speaking about being a part of Josh, the twins revealed that they were earlier quite popular on TikTok. The duo shared, "Later, we became active on Instagram. That's when we got a message from team Josh. We were very happy. We get a lot of collaborations from this app. This is a platform that gives us a lot of opportunities and joy and enhances our potential. Thanks to Josh for giving us such a great opportunity."

The Chinnuponnu twins are taking baby steps towards their dream and Josh is making sure that their journey turns out to be an enriching one!

