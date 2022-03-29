Josh Couple Content Creator Vishnu-Sini Laugh Their Way Into Audience's Hearts With Funny Videos

Josh, India's short video app, has been generating a lot of buzz for its interesting content belonging to multiple genres and languages. From ticking all the boxes when it comes to entertaining the audience to giving them a chance to explore their creative side, the app has become the numero uno in the content creation space within a short period of time.

Their collaborations with some of the biggest brands in the country have always hit the ball straight out of the park. Not only this, Josh is also the perfect platform for budding creators to make their dreams come true.

Talking about such pool of creative minds on Josh, one can't miss the name of power couple Vishnu and Sini. They are one of the top content creators in the Malayalam community and are known for their skits and hilarious videos. The duo had participated in the reality show Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri in Mazhavil Manorama.

Have a look at Vishnu-Sini's Instagram page.

With 3.4 M fans and 26.1 M hearts on Josh app, Vishnu and Sini has have been striking the right chord with the audience with their entertaining videos.

Speaking about being a part of Josh, the duo shares, "After TikTok got banned, like thousands of Indians, we were also very sad. But that is when we saw an ad about an Indian short video platform Josh and decided to give it a try. We joined the platform very early and that has helped us in our growth here. And now, we have a follower base of 3 Million on Josh! Our comedy videos are being enjoyed by everyone and we are very happy about that. Along with that, we got to collaborate with great brands and create content for them through Josh and earn money through that. Also, by creating exclusive content on Josh, we got beautiful gifts as well. We have supportive community managers who encourage us to push our limits. This platform has always helped new talents and we have made beautiful friendships from here. No doubt, Josh is an irreplaceable part of our life now!" (sic)

Vishnu-Sini are growing in their journey by leaps and bounds, and Josh is making sure that it's a beautiful one!

Don't miss Vishnu-Sini's entertaining videos on Josh app.

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/e3ec34a3-eea8-46f5-a946-2ff25b058d63