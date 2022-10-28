Josh Creator Induja Prakash Shares Styling Tips For Diwali!

Body shaming has been an issue every where in the world. You are too thin, too fat, too tall, too short, too fair for someone or the other. While it may seem as a simple comment or a suggestion for them, it affects the person listening to them a lot; so much so that many resort to isolation. But on the brighter side, there are people who come out shattering the glass ceiling and prove to the naysayers that there is more to them than their appearance. Induja Prakash of Kerala is one such example. A successful model today, Induja is followed and liked by many. But same was not the case before attaining success. Since childhood, people used to tease her and fat shame her. She has heard a lot due to her obesity, but she shut them up by making it her profession and becoming a plus size model.

Induja wants to increase the confidence of plus size women modeling in Kerala by being a role model for them. Along with being a successful model, she has also acted in two Malayalam films.

Even after all the success, she still gets trolled and questioned for her size, but she says, "I am as happy as I am." Like everyone else, she was also told to follow a diet and lose weight. She did try but realised that she is happy as she is and won't change herself for anyone.

