Josh Is Back With Another Exciting Collab With Indiegaga Calicut

Josh is back with another exciting collaboration and this time it is going to be super awesome. Are you a music fan? Josh makes sure to provide amazing experiences to its creators at all times! This time Josh gives a fun-filled opportunity to its Lucky creators by gifting them concert tickets to Indiegaga, Well here are more reasons to join India's leading Short-video platform 'Josh'.

The top short video app is collaborating with Indiegaga, an international multi-city music and art festival by Wonderwall Media. The event is scheduled to take place in Calicut, Kerala on November 27, 2022 from 3 pm onwards.

Indiegaga is regarded as a heaven for art souls. The festival debuted in 2019 at Bolgatty Palace grounds, Kochi and showcased renowned independent musicians and visual artists from all around the globe. The event witnessed a footfall of 2500 and was celebrated by the art community as the event of the season.

Edition 01 Overview :

After an unprecedented delay due to the pandemic crisis, the second edition of the festival was held at Bolgatty Palace grounds, Kochi on 8th May 2022. The event was a raging success on all accounts and witnessed an overall footfall of 5000. It was endorsed by over 30 celebrities from the film and music fraternity and had a cumulative social media reach of 30M. Additionally, the Indiegaga social media channels witnessed a 500% spike in followers post the event, and the trend is continuing till date.

Edition 02 Overview :

The third edition of Indiegaga was held at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Trivandrum on 25th June. Aptly titled "Indiegaga PEP", and it was the first among a series of compact venue festivals aimed at customising the celebrated Indiegaga experience to a smaller venue. Indiegaga PEP surpassed its vision and delivered without compromising on the quality of the experience. The event brought together the Indie art community of Thiruvananthapuram and witnessed a footfall of 4500.

After the success of the Kochi and Bangalore editions, Indiegaga is all set to woo Calicut with a stellar line-up. Here's the Indiegaga artist lineup:

Thaikkudam Bridge

Agam

Job Kurian

Project Malabaricus

Pineapple Express

Thirumalai Street Academics

Thakara

Josh never forgets its creators as it made sure that the creators also get to be a part of it. A few selected Josh Creators will get exclusive concert tickets. Well, music is in the air!