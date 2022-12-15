Josh Music Artist Pranav Das Winning Hearts With His Work

Pranav Das is an independent artist who was born in Ottapalam, Palakkad, in 1993. Interestingly, he was never inclined towards music during his childhood days and was more interested in dance. In fact, he won several awards at Kerala Youth Festival. However, it was his elder brother Varun Krrishna - a trained musician and graduate of Berklee College of Music - who ignited Pranav's passion for music and ever since then there has been no looking back for him. Pranav started his Music Studio 'Mondosonic Studios' and it just added to his interest in music.

Soon Pranav came with his first Tamil album 'Maraigirai' which was released through the 'Behindwoods' and went on to win millions of hearts. Later for his second composition Karalin Oorathu, Pranav tried hands on writing, editing and direction and it turned out to be a blast. Interestingly, Karalin Oorathu was inspired by an experience that he had when travelling with his family on a train he saw a woman looking at someone far away who was riding on a canoe. He felt so much love in their eyes-those backwaters made it more beautiful-that he completed the composition before the end of the journey.

Meanwhile, apart from being a musician, Pranav is an actor and a freelance analyst. Besides, he also works with his brother and the duo composes music in the Malayalam film industry. Pranav credits his family for his success.

