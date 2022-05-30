Kaapa: Shaji Kailas To Replace Venu As The Director Of The Multi-Starrer?

Kaapa, the multi-starrer that features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben in the lead roles, is all set to start rolling soon. Venu, the senior cinematographer-filmmaker was expected to helm the project. But the latest reports suggest that Shaji Kailas has replaced Venu as the director of Kaapa.

To the unversed, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Asif Ali starrer is the first-ever production venture of the FEFKA writers union. The grapevine suggests that director Venu had a fallout with the writers union over some creative decisions. According to the rumourmills, this clash led to the cinematographer-filmmaker's exit from Kaapa. The sources suggest that senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas has been roped in to help the prestigious project, instead.

Earlier, the multi-starrer was expected to go on floors on May 20, 2022, in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. It was reported that Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben will start shooting for the project right from its first schedule. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been planning to join the team only in July, on its second schedule. But the clash issues between the FEFKA writers union and director Venu has caused a slight delay in the project.

However, these reports are not officially confirmed so far. According to the believable sources, the makers are planning to make a major announcement regarding the director of Kaapa once things are finalised. If everything goes as planned, the project, which features senior actor Indrans in a key role, will start rolling in June 2022.

To the unversed, Kaapa, is based on renowned novelist GR Indugopan's story Shankhumukhi. The novelist himself pens the script and dialogues for the project. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a gangster named Kotta Madhu in the movie. The characters of Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben are still kept under the wraps.