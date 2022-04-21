Kaapa: The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Manju Warrier Starrer To Start Rolling On THIS Date!

Kaapa, the highly anticipated project brings together some of the finest talents of Malayalam cinema. The project, which is bankrolled by FEFKA, features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben in the lead roles. As per the reports, Kaapa, which marks the comeback of filmmaker-cinematographer Venu, is all set to start rolling soon.

As per the reports, the multi-starrer will go on the floor on May 20, 2022, in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. The reports suggest that Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben will start shooting for the project right from its first schedule. But Prithviraj Sukumaran will join the project only in July, on its second schedule. Senior actor Indrans has also been roped in to play a key role in Kaapa.

To the unversed, Kaapa, which marks the production debut of the FEFKA writers' union, is based on renowned novelist GR Indugopan's story Shankhumukhi. The novelist himself pens the script and dialogues for the project. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a gangster named Kotta Madhu in the movie. The characters of Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben are still kept under the wraps.

Mahesh Narayanan, the popular editor-filmmaker is handling the editing of the film. Sanu John Varghese is the director of photography of Kaapa. Justin Varghese is composing the songs and original score. The highly anticipated multi-starrer is expected to hit the theatres by the end of 2022, or the beginning of 2023.