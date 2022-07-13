Kaduva Box Office Collection 6 Days: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Is A Blockbuster!

Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer that marked the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, has successfully brought back the mass cinema genre in Malayalam. When it completed the first 6 days of release, Kaduva has already crossed the 25-Crore mark and emerged as a blockbuster.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer crossed the 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 5 days, thus emerging as the 5th highest grosser of 2022. As per the latest updates, Kaduva has crossed the lifetime collection of Mohanlal's Aaraattu as well, when it completed the first 6 days in theatres. In that case, the Shaji Kailas directorial will cross the 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first week of its release.

Interestingly, the first Sunday of Kaduva at the box office was simply remarkable, as the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer crossed its own opening gross collections. The long weekend and Bakrid celebrations have truly favoured the mass entertainer. The trade experts suggest that Kaduva has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 15 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 6 days of its release.

The continuous heavy rains have not stopped the audience's rush for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which marked the leading man's second theatrical release of the year after Jana Gana Mana. If things proceed at the same rate, the Shaji Kailas directorial might emerge as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the career of its leading man.

Kaduva features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan. Vivek Oberoi, the popular Bollywood actor played the lead antagonist Joseph Chandy IPS. Janardhanan, Innocent, Baiju, Alencier Ley Lopez, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Nandu, Sudheer Karamana, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.