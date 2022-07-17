Kaduva Box Office Collections 10 Days: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Enter The 40-Crore Club!

Kaduva, the action thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has already entered the Top 5 highest grossers list of this year. Shaji Kailas, the senior filmmaker made a grand comeback to the Malayalam film industry with the blockbuster film. Now, the trade experts suggest that has crossed the 40-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to the latest updates, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has made a total gross collection of approximately Rs. 41.5 Crore from the box office, on its second Saturday in theatres. Thus, Kaduva has entered the prestigious list of the biggest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema in the last couple of years.

If things follow at the same rate, Kaduva will unarguably enter the glorious 50-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry, within its lifetime run at the theatres. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is reportedly made with a budget of around Rs. 17 Crore, has also emerged as a highly profitable venture for its makers.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer features Janardhanan, Innocent, Baiju, Alencier Ley Lopez, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Nandu, Sudheer Karamana, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.