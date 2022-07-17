Kaduva Box Office Collections 10 Days: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Enter The 40-Crore Club!

Kaduva,
the
action
thriller
that
features
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead
role,
has
already
entered
the
Top
5
highest
grossers
list
of
this
year.
Shaji
Kailas,
the
senior
filmmaker
made
a
grand
comeback
to
the
Malayalam
film
industry
with
the
blockbuster
film.
Now,
the
trade
experts
suggest
that
has
crossed
the
40-Crore
mark
at
the
worldwide
box
office.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer
has
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
approximately
Rs.
41.5
Crore
from
the
box
office,
on
its
second
Saturday
in
theatres.
Thus,
Kaduva
has
entered
the
prestigious
list
of
the
biggest
blockbusters
of
Malayalam
cinema
in
the
last
couple
of
years.
If
things
follow
at
the
same
rate,
Kaduva
will
unarguably
enter
the
glorious
50-Crore
club
of
the
Malayalam
film
industry,
within
its
lifetime
run
at
the
theatres.
The
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer,
which
is
reportedly
made
with
a
budget
of
around
Rs.
17
Crore,
has
also
emerged
as
a
highly
profitable
venture
for
its
makers.
The
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer
features
Janardhanan,
Innocent,
Baiju,
Alencier
Ley
Lopez,
Kalabhavan
Shahjohn,
Nandu,
Sudheer
Karamana,
Rahul
Madhav,
Samyuktha
Menon,
Seema,
Priyanka,
and
so
on
in
the
supporting
roles.
Kaduva
is
bankrolled
by
Supriya
Menon
and
Listin
Stephen,
under
the
banners
Prithviraj
Productions
and
Magic
Frames.