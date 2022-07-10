Kaduva Box Office Collections 3 Days: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer that hit the theatres on July 7, Thursday, has been enjoying a steady run at the box office. Despite releasing amidst heavy rains on a weekday, the Shaji Kailas directorial made a grand opening at the box office When it completed the first 3 days of release, Kaduva is unstoppable at the box office.

As per the latest updates, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has made around Rs. 3 Crore from the box office, on its 3rd day of release. The day 3 collection of Kaduva is almost at par with the day 1 collection. The trade experts suggest that the Shaji Kailas directorial has already earned around Rs. 9 Crores from the worldwide box office, within the first 3 days.

Kaduva features Janardhanan, Innocent, Baiju, Alencier Ley Lopez, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Nandu, Sudheer Karamana, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.