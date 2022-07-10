Kaduva Box Office Collections 3 Days: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Kaduva,
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer
that
hit
the
theatres
on
July
7,
Thursday,
has
been
enjoying
a
steady
run
at
the
box
office.
Despite
releasing
amidst
heavy
rains
on
a
weekday,
the
Shaji
Kailas
directorial
made
a
grand
opening
at
the
box
office
When
it
completed
the
first
3
days
of
release,
Kaduva
is
unstoppable
at
the
box
office.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer
has
made
around
Rs.
3
Crore
from
the
box
office,
on
its
3rd
day
of
release.
The
day
3
collection
of
Kaduva
is
almost
at
par
with
the
day
1
collection.
The
trade
experts
suggest
that
the
Shaji
Kailas
directorial
has
already
earned
around
Rs.
9
Crores
from
the
worldwide
box
office,
within
the
first
3
days.
Kaduva
features
Janardhanan,
Innocent,
Baiju,
Alencier
Ley
Lopez,
Kalabhavan
Shahjohn,
Nandu,
Sudheer
Karamana,
Rahul
Madhav,
Samyuktha
Menon,
Seema,
Priyanka,
and
so
on
in
the
supporting
roles.
Abhinandan
Ramanujam
is
the
director
of
photography.
Jakes
Bejoy
has
composed
the
songs
and
original
score.
Kaduva
is
bankrolled
by
Supriya
Menon
and
Listin
Stephen,
under
the
banners
Prithviraj
Productions
and
Magic
Frames.