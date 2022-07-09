Kaduva Box Office Worldwide Collections 2 Days: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Stays Strong!

Kaduva, the action thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has been earning love from Malayalam cinema audiences. The Shaji Kailas directorial made a massive start at the box office with its opening day collection. Kaduva stayed strong on its second day as well, despite getting a slow start.

According to the trade experts, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer witnessed a little dip in box office collections owing to the heavy rains. The first two shows of Kaduva didn't have the rush that the film experience on its first day, but things changed for the evening shows. The action thriller has reportedly made a total gross collection of around Rs. 2.02 Crore at the worldwide box office, on its second day of release.

In that case, Kaduva has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 5.5 Crore from the worldwide box office within the first two days of its release. On its release day, Prithviraj Sukumaran's action thriller had made a gross collection of Rs. 3.03 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, thus emerging as his biggest opener to date. Kaduva was released on the rest of India centers on its second day, that too in four languages.

With all the positive reviews pouring in, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has all the chances to emerge as its leading man's fourth blockbuster in a row. The long weekend and the festival season are expected to favour Kaduva in a big way. The intelligent marketing strategy and active promotions have definitely played a major role in the film's fantastic opening.

Coming to Kaduva, the movie features Janardhanan, Innocent, Baiju, Alencier Ley Lopez, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Nandu, Sudheer Karamana, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy has composed the songs and original score. Kaduva is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.