Kaduva & Jana Gana Mana: Overseas Rights Of The Prithviraj Sukumaran Projects Are Sold

Kaduva and Jana Gana Mana, the two highly anticipated projects that feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, are gearing up for theatrical release. Jana Gana Mana has been slated to hit the theatres on April 28, Thursday, while Kaduva is expected to be released in June this year. As per the reports, the overseas rights of both the films are sold.

The latest reports suggest that Phars Films, the prestigious distribution banner has purchased the overseas rights of both Kaduva and Jana Gana Mana for a whopping price of Rs. 9 Crore. This is the biggest overseas rights received by a non-Mammootty-Mohanlal film in the history of Malayalam cinema so far.

Expectations are riding high on both Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva, which are jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. With the massive overseas business, it has been confirmed that both the films are getting a massive screen count in both India and overseas centers, thus emerging as the biggest releases in leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran's career.

Coming to Jana Gana Mana, the movie, which is touted to be a social thriller, is helmed by Dijo Jose Antony. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a lawyer for the first time in his career in the movie, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal role. The teaser and trailer of the much-awaited project had taken social media by storm with their unique presentation.

Kaduva, on the other hand, marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's reunion with senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The movie, which is an out-and-out mass entertainer, features Prithviraj as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. Vivek Oberoi, the popular Bollywood actor is playing the lead antagonist. S Thaman, the celebrated musician is making his Malayalam debut with Kaduva, which is scripted by Jinu Abraham.