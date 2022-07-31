Kaduva OTT Release Date And Time: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Actioner To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Kaduva,
the
recent
outing
of
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
has
already
earned
blockbuster
status
at
the
box
office.
The
action
thriller,
which
is
helmed
by
senior
filmmaker
Shaji
Kailas,
is
now
all
set
for
its
grand
ott
release.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
Kaduva
is
getting
released
on
the
streaming
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video,
on
August
4,
Thursday.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer
will
stream
on
Amazon
Prime
Video,
from
12
AM
on
August
4,
this
year.
Kaduva,
which
is
unarguably
one
of
the
most
effective
mass
action
films
produced
by
Malayalam
cinema
in
a
long
time,
is
expected
to
recreate
its
massive
success
in
the
OTT
platform
as
well.
Both
the
audiences
who
already
watched
the
film
in
theatres
and
those
who
missed
it
on
the
big
screen
are
equally
waiting
for
Kaduva.
The
Shaji
Kailas
directorial
thoroughly
impressed
its
viewers
by
bringing
the
good
old
'naadan
thallu
padam'
genre
of
Malayalam
cinema
back
to
the
theatres
in
all
its
glory.
Kaduva
has
already
emerged
as
one
of
the
biggest
grossers
of
the
year,
and
one
of
the
greatest
box
office
successes
in
its
leading
man
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
career.