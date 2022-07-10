Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Shaji Kailas Apologise For The Controversial Dialogue On Differently-Abled Kids

Kaduva,
the
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
starrer
directed
by
senior
filmmaker
Shaji
Kailas,
has
already
emerged
as
a
massive
success.
However,
a
dialogue
in
Kaduva,
which
is
directed
towards
the
parent
of
a
differently-abled
child,
played
by
Vivek
Oberoi,
hasn't
gone
well
with
a
group
of
audiences.
Now,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
director
Shaji
Kailas
have
apologized
for
the
same.
To
the
unversed,
Prithiviraj
Sukumaran's
character
Kaduvakunnel
Kuriyachan
advises
Vivek
Oberoi's
character
Joseph
Chandy
IPS,
to
quit
all
illegal
activities.
He
says
that
such
actions
might
not
affect
them,
but
their
kids
will
have
to
pay
a
price,
hinting
at
the
differently-abled
son
of
Joseph
Chandy.
This
particular
dialogue
has
hurt
the
sentiments
of
large
group
audiences,
and
the
makers
of
Kaduva
were
criticised
for
the
same.
Director
Shaji
Kailas
took
to
his
official
social
media
handles
and
shared
a
long
note,
apologising
for
the
insensitive
dialogue.
According
to
the
filmmaker,
he,
writer
Jinu
Abraham,
and
leading
man
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
were
not
thinking
about
the
effects
of
that
particular
scene,
when
they
wrote
and
performed
it.
Shaji
Kailas
stated
that
the
scene
was
a
mistake,
and
was
written
only
with
the
intention
to
convey
the
wrongdoing
of
the
antagonist
character,
played
by
Vivek
Oberoi.