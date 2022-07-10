    For Quick Alerts
      Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Shaji Kailas Apologise For The Controversial Dialogue On Differently-Abled Kids

      Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer directed by senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, has already emerged as a massive success. However, a dialogue in Kaduva, which is directed towards the parent of a differently-abled child, played by Vivek Oberoi, hasn't gone well with a group of audiences. Now, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Shaji Kailas have apologized for the same.

      To the unversed, Prithiviraj Sukumaran's character Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan advises Vivek Oberoi's character Joseph Chandy IPS, to quit all illegal activities. He says that such actions might not affect them, but their kids will have to pay a price, hinting at the differently-abled son of Joseph Chandy. This particular dialogue has hurt the sentiments of large group audiences, and the makers of Kaduva were criticised for the same.

      Director Shaji Kailas took to his official social media handles and shared a long note, apologising for the insensitive dialogue. According to the filmmaker, he, writer Jinu Abraham, and leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran were not thinking about the effects of that particular scene, when they wrote and performed it. Shaji Kailas stated that the scene was a mistake, and was written only with the intention to convey the wrongdoing of the antagonist character, played by Vivek Oberoi.

      Story first published: Sunday, July 10, 2022, 17:49 [IST]
      X